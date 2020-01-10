Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — When not practicing or breaking down film, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looks for ways to motivate. Before Houston's playoff win last week, the quarterback gave his offense high-end headphones with a note that read: "Let's be great." On Sunday, the Texans face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and the winner will advance to the AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs picked Patrick Mahomes over Deshaun Watson in the NFL draft a couple of years ago and the decision has worked out quite well for them. And it's one that has worked out well for the Houston Texans, too. They chose Watson a mere two picks later. Now, two of the league's bright young quarterbacks will share the field on Sunday when the Texans visit the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. It's a rematch of a Week 6 game won by the Texans in comeback fashion.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook's return by beating the Houston Rockets 113-92. Westbrook scored 34 points. He was a league MVP and two-time scoring champ for the Thunder before being traded to the Rockets last summer for Chris Paul and draft picks. The fans remember Westbrook as the star who stayed after Kevin Durant left for then-rival Golden State in 2016. They showered him with appreciation before the game. Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points for Oklahoma City.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 for their sixth consecutive victory. Ben Bishop made 27 saves in his 33rd career shutout, and Denis Gurianov and Alexander Radulov scored power-play goals. Corey Perry and Andrew Cogliano returned to Anaheim for the first time since joining the Stars, and both veteran forwards received long standing ovations from the Honda Center crowd. John Gibson stopped 24 shots in the Ducks' fifth loss in six games.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored 12 points and LSU upset No. 10 Texas A&M 57-54 on the road on Thursday after Aggies star guard Chennedy Carter left in the first half with a left foot injury. Carter's status moving forward is unknown. Carter made an off-balanced jump shot in the paint with 3:03 remaining in the first half before falling to the floor with the injury. Teammates Ciera Johnson and N’dea Jones helped her off the court. N'dea Jones led the Aggies with 19 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs quietly have been among the best in the NFL at rushing the passer, particularly late in the season. That could prove pivotal in the divisional round of the playoffs when they host Houston on Sunday. The Texans allowed seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits to the Buffalo Bills in their comeback win in last weekend's wild-card round. And the Chiefs defense is far healthier and probably more talented than the bunch that failed to take down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a Week 6 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak. UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013..
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 26 points, tying his career high, as UTEP extended its home winning streak to nine games, topping Southern Miss 76-64. Bryson Williams added 20 points for the Miners. Gabe Watson led the Golden Eagles with 18 points.