KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rain, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Rain is a 6-year-old lab mix.
She came into LAS as a stray and was never claimed. She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Rain’s adoption fees for Friday, Jan. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
