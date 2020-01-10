LPD investigating payroll forgery allegation at Slim Chickens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a payroll forgery allegation reported by the owner of Slim Chickens in Lubbock.
The police report says an employee entered information into the payroll system for another person who doesn't actually work there.
The report says the business has been paying $10 an hour into a savings account for this person since 2018.
Normally an employee would be dropped from the system after reporting zero hours for several pay periods, but each time the account was flagged, this suspect, described as "second in command" for this location, would manually put in hours for the account.
Lubbock police are investigating this as a forgery case and have not released any names as of Thursday night.
