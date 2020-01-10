Lubbock Area Republican Women hosting candidate forum, Jan. 20

Provided by Lubbock Area Republican Women
Lubbock Area Republican Women will host a Candidate Forum to provide members and guests the opportunity to meet candidates vying for two positions on the March Republican Primary.
The meeting will be Thursday, January 20, at the Lubbock Women’s Club, 2020 Broadway, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required and this meeting is open to the public and the media.
Candidates for the 99th District Court are Kara Darnell, John Grace, Philip Hayes, and Mark McBrayer.
Candidates for Precinct 3 County Commissioner are Victor Flores, Ysidro Gutierrez and Cary Shaw.
The lunch, including dessert and drink, tax and gratuities is $16.00 per person.
Please RSVP to: 806-831-3168 by Tuesday, January 14. For additional information contact Deanne Clark, 806-773-4168.
Lubbock Area Republican Women provides information on candidates, political views, and community involvement. The organization meets the 3rd Thursday of each month.
Dues are $35 per year for members and $25 for Associate Members. For more information about LARW, please contact President Susan Perez at president@larw.org.