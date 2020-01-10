3 Lubbock county children abused or neglected each day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Derek Danner, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, said the organization works with law enforcement and the Department of Family and Protective Services to coordinate the investigation and prosecution of the more severe child abuse cases in the region.
Danner said in in 2018, the number of alleged victims in Lubbock county and surrounding 14 counties was 5,370 with a total of 1,540 confirmed victims.
Lubbock county alone accounted for 3,741 of those alleged victims and 1,126 confirmed victims. That comes out to a little more than three children per day.
Danner said it is cases such as the 10-month-old stuffed in a backpack that we hear about it.
“But it’s all these other, like again, 1,126 confirmed victims in 2018,” Danner said, “many of those no one knows about, but those were cases and those were kids affected by abuse and neglect.”
Danner said it is hard to tell why Lubbock county’s numbers are so high. He said if they could figure it out, maybe they could be better about preventing these situations.
“Instead of being reactive, we just need to all become proactive and try to take care of our kids,” Danner said.
Danner said child abuse comes in many forms and fashions. He said it is not just child death investigations or severe physical abuse, but it’s also lack of utilities in a home, food or cleanliness.
Danner said we’re all required to report if we suspect child abuse.
“Whether you’re intimately involved with family or just a bystander that you see something that’s alarming to you,” Danner said.
You can report situations at 1-800-252-5400.
