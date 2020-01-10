Lubbock County needs election workers ahead of March primary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Elections Office is looking to fill about 180 paid positions ahead of the March Primary elections.
Administrator Dorothy Kennedy says that anyone can apply, they just need to be a registered voter in Lubbock County.
“Even our 16-year-old students at any of the schools or homeschool students can apply for these positions,” Kennedy said. “All the way up to anybody who feels that they’re the age and capability to work those kind of hours on Election Day. Make sure you’re registered. Vote. And if you’re not, we’ll tell you how to get registered to vote. And then we’ll get you in a training class so that you’re prepared and ready to go on Election Day in March.”
The last day to register to vote for the March primaries is Feb. 3.
Those interested are asked to apply with one of the following staffing agencies:
- Express Employment Professionals - 7412 University Ave #11, Lubbock, TX 79423
- G. Boren Services - #18 Briercroft Office Park, Lubbock, TX 79412
- ITSQuest Professional - Staffing Solutions 4505 82nd St #3, Lubbock, TX 79424
- Elwood Staffing - 2811 S Loop 289 #4, Lubbock, TX 79423
Applicants must inform the agency that they wish to be an election worker.
For more information visit votelubbock.org.
