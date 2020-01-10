Police chief addresses safety concerns after fourth gun found on LISD campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Police Chief Jody Scifres is working to reassure parents after another student has been found with a gun on an LISD campus, the fourth weapon found since December of 2019.
Coronado High School student Salvador Edwardo Tienda, Jr. was arrested Thursday morning, charged with bringing a gun on campus.
Smylie Wilson Middle School has implemented a clear bag policy after three firearms were found in the course of two weeks last month. Their students now wear school-issue jackets.
The police report says a student notified an administrator about Tienda having a gun on campus, but Chief Scifres says no threats were made.
Tienda was charged with having an unlawful concealed weapon in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony; and evading arrest/detention, a class-A misdemeanor.
Chief Scifres called the situation concerning, but says school is still the safest place for students.
“We take it very seriously. Bad things can happen when there’s guns in school and in the hands of people that aren’t trained, especially juveniles,” he said.
Chief Scifres said they’ve assigned additional staff to all Lubbock ISD campuses and received support from other Lubbock police officers on Thursday.
There was a community safety meeting at Coronado on Tuesday where Lubbock ISD parents learned about current safety measures and got to speak to school administrators about safety concerns for their kids.
The chief said parents are divided into small groups and encouraged to write down what they like about district policy and suggestions for what could be done better.
Now Chief Scifres is asking parents to remind their kids not to bring guns to school, with emphasis on the severe consequences.
“I know that these things are concerning. They’re upsetting, but if you compare it to everything else that’s going on, I feel a lot safer sending my daughter to Coronado versus sending her to Walmart at 10 o’clock at night,” Scifres said. “We want them to go to school, learn, and grow, and we want to produce good young men and women. That’s our biggest concern.”
No bond has been issued for Tienda Jr. as of Thursday night.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.