Lubbock ISD teams up with GermBlast to spray schools to combat germs

“There has been a lot of--especially this year--a lot of the flu and stomach bugs and stuff like that that have been going around,” said Gabby Garza, a pre-k co-teacher at Overton Elementary School, “And It really affects when the kids have to miss a few days of school because they’re throwing up and have fever, they can get really far behind and it’s hard to keep them caught up. Even teachers- whenever they have to miss, the class doesn’t really run the same way that it typically does.”