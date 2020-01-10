Miracle baby born after transplant from deceased donor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first time it was an amazing medical breakthrough in Brazil. The second time it happened at the Cleveland Clinic a year ago.
Now, for only the third time in the world, a healthy baby has been delivered from a uterus that was transplanted from a deceased donor.
Jennifer Gobrecht was selected for the study at Penn Medicine because she was born with an underdeveloped uterus and was told she could never carry a child. In a news conference today, she and her husband and the medical team celebrated this successful delivery by C-section.
Jennifer told the crowd, “I was so excited that something I never thought would happen, happened.”
Her husband, Drew was overcome with emotion when he said, “Thank you so much!”
Dr. Paige Porett, Assistant Professor of Transplant Surgery at Penn Medicine, said, “Our trial demonstrates it is safe, it is effective and very importantly, it is reproducible in terms of successful outcomes.” Dr. Porett says this gives hope to thousands of infertile couples. Now, the Penn Uterus Transplant Program is actively enrolling patients in the trial.
