Second grade class shows up to support classmate, adopted after 3 years in foster care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local 2nd grade class followed one of their classmates to court on Friday, to help celebrate her adoption after more than three years in foster care.
National Adoption Day is celebrated in November. It’s a nationwide celebration to raise awareness for the more than 125,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.
Friday morning, one family celebrated that day just a little bit late.
1,201 days before adoption. That’s a little over three years that 8-year-old Esy Patridge spent in foster care. She was placed in the Natalie and Lance Partridge’s home in August of 2018.
Esy said she was excited. “Well, actually, I was kind of nervous,” Esy said. “I don’t know why. I was nervous, then I got better.”
The Partridges wanted to adopt Esy in November on National Adoption Day but were unable to. Fast forward to Friday morning, 11 weeks later, ‘Princess Esy’ was officially adopted.
Judge Tesche said, “I do find that the child should be adopted. It is in her best interest to be adopted. And I grant the adoption and hereby change her name to Esy June Patridge.”
Esy is a second-grader at Shallowater Intermediate. Her class came by to show their support for their friend.
Natalie and Lance have four biological children, Esy and are looking to adopt another child in their care. They encourage others to consider adoption.
“There’s a lot of ups and downs, but I definitely think it’s worth it in the end. Like I said, there’s a huge need for it, especially older children,” Natalie said. “If you don’t want a full-time foster, there’s some other programs where you can do respite care. You just babysit for foster families. So, there’s a lot of different options. Buckner’s is who we foster through and they’ve been awesome.”
