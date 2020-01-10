Second grade class shows up to support classmate, adopted after 3 years in foster care

“There’s a lot of ups and downs, but I definitely think it’s worth it in the end. Like I said, there’s a huge need for it, especially older children,” Natalie said. “If you don’t want a full-time foster, there’s some other programs where you can do respite care. You just babysit for foster families. So, there’s a lot of different options. Buckner’s is who we foster through and they’ve been awesome.”