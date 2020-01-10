U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked an Austin man to a Lubbock hotel and arrested him after he was accused of stabbing his father multiple times in Bastrop.
Jimmy Ryan Jimenez, 27, was wanted for a January 4 stabbing at a private residence located in the 200 block of Forest Road in Bastrop, according to U.S. Marshals.
Jimenez is accused of stabbing his father multiple times in the abdomen and causing head trauma.
The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department filed a warrant following an investigation and called in the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin to help locate and apprehend Jimenez.
Members of the task force quickly learned Jimenez had fled the scene, possibly driving a white Toyota sedan, and later discovered indicators that Jimenez was in the Lubbock area.
The North Texas Fugitive Task Force in Lubbock continued investigative efforts and arrested Jimenez at a hotel located in the 5800 block of Interstate 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jimenez is currently awaiting extradition back to Bastrop at the Lubbock County Detention Center, and is being held on a $20,000 bond.
