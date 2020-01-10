WATCH: Mississippi State introduces new head coach Mike Leach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Excitement has been building since Thursday when Mississippi State University announced that it had hired former Washington State coach Mike Leach.
Today, the state’s media outlets will hear from Leach for the first time. The new head coach is set to hold his first press conference in Starkville at noon on Friday.
Watch the press conference LIVE below:
State fans have been overwhelmingly excited about the decision to hire Leach, who is a two-time National Coach of the Year. Hundreds have greeted him in Starkville since his arrival, eagerly anticipating a change in direction for the team.
Leach, 58, has been in Washington State for the last 8 seasons, leading the Cougars to an 11-win season in 2018. Before that, he spent 10 seasons at Texas Tech before being hired.
Leach replaces Joe Moorhead, who was fired after a Music City Bowl loss to Louisville.
Leach has a career 139-90 record, including a 55-47 record at WSU and a 36-36 PAC-12 record. His teams have missed bowl games just twice in his tenure, including his first season with the Cougars in 2012.
