Expect light rain changing to snow, hazardous driving conditions overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning for most of the South Plains.
The combination of a strong cold front, winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph or higher and the chance of rain, sleet and snow could cause travel issues later this evening into early Saturday morning.
Rain and thundershowers will begin through the evening, changing to snow late tonight and continuing into Saturday morning. Snow amounts will mostly be light, however, up to an inch is possible in Lubbock, with heavier amounts, 1 to 3 inches in the northwest and northern areas.
Patchy ice may be possible over the region early Saturday morning.
Morning lows will dip to the teens to 20s across the South Plains. When you add winds of 20 to 30 mph and higher, wind chills will dip to the single digits in the northern areas and teens in the Lubbock area by 3 to 4 a.m.
The winds will decrease around sunrise, but will remain gusty through the day. Sunshine will be dominant for the region Saturday and Sunday.
The afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the 40s to low 50s and back in the upper 50s on Sunday.
