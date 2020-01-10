Winter weather headed to viewing area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A significant change in our weather will take place over the next 12 hours. Spring-like conditions will continue through early afternoon, but winter-weather returns this evening and tonight.
Today begins much like yesterday. A mostly cloudy sky, areas of fog (mainly south), and a light wind. Early morning temperatures mostly in the 30s and 40s.
Early this afternoon will be much like yesterday. A mostly cloudy sky, a somewhat chilly breeze, and seasonably mild temperatures. Chilly if you're in the breeze.
You may notice the changes beginning around mid- to late afternoon. Earlier in the northwestern KCBD viewing area, later in the southeastern viewing area. Colder air will begin spilling into the South Plains. Winds will shift to the north and continue to increase. Temperatures at first will plateau, then begin to fall.
Light rain may begin falling on the western viewing area by mid-day but becomes increasingly likely through the afternoon.
You will notice the change to more winter-like weather by evening. Again, earlier in the northwestern KCBD viewing area, later in the southeastern viewing area.
Snow becomes increasingly likely over the northwestern viewing area by late afternoon, but coverage will increase through the evening. Coverage, not necessarily intensity.
Most of the snow will be light, with little to no accumulation. With the warm ground ahead of this system, it is likely that most, if not all, of the snow in the Lubbock area will melt on roads. However, thundershowers also are possible. These convective showers sometimes produce brief moderate to heavy rainfall and, in some cases, snowfall. You may see lightning, you may hear thunder. Thundersnow.
Blowing snow is a likely as the wind cranks up. Its possible visibility may be poor in blowing snow this evening and tonight. Even if the snow is light.
Icy roads may develop where moisture lingers early Saturday. Especially on raised surfaces such as overpasses, bridges, flyovers, stairs and decks.
Wind chill readings may be in the single-digits early Saturday, even in the Lubbock area. Sub-zero wind chill readings are possible over the far northern KCBD viewing area early Saturday.
Watch for possible updates to our forecast. On-air. On-line. In-app.
