Ysidro Gutierrez kicks off campaign for Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ysidro Gutierrez kicked off his campaign for Lubbock County Commissioner on Friday.
He announced his candidacy for the Precinct 3 seat in the courtroom Friday afternoon, a seat he previously held from 2005 to 2008.
He's leaning on that experience this time as he runs for the Repubican nomination for the position.
Gutierrez says that conservatism will guide him in keeping government small and limiting spending.
He said his priorities are maintaining and upgrading county roads, not taking a pay raise and spuring economic growth.
"I want your vote in this primary election so I can go on to November and continue fighting for the people of Lubbock County, get elected, get back on the court and start serving this community in a way that serves not only the people of Precinct 3 but the people of the entire county," Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez is a Lubbock native and U.S. Army veteran.
Precinct 3 covers northeast Lubbock County. The primary election is in March.
You can see the full text of his announcement here.
