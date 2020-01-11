2 firefighters hit, responding to crash at North I-27 and Drew St.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police confirmed 2 firefighters were responding to a crash at North I-27 and East Drew St., when a vehicle collided with the responding firefighters.
A truck had slipped early Saturday morning and crashed according to police.
Lubbock firefighters and police were dispatched to the crash.
According to Lubbock Police a passing vehicle struck the 2 firefighters as they responded to the crash.
Conditions of the firefighters is unknown at this time, but Aerocare was called to the scene.
Reports are unclear if there are more injured at the scene.
Southbound traffic is being shut down.
KCBD has crews responding to the scene and we will update the public as we receive information.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.