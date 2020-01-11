GoFundMe pages set up for families of first responders killed, injured Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of the two first responders who were killed and one firefighter who was critically injured while responding to a series of crashes Saturday morning.
Pages have been set up for 39-year-old Firefighter David Eric Hill and 27-year-old Police Officer Nicholas Reyna who died responding to the crashes. Another is up for 30-year-old Matt Dawson who is in critical condition in University Medical Center after he was hit by a vehicle.
Reyna died at the scene while Hill and Dawson, were taken to UMC. It was there Hill was pronounced dead.
Police say first responders were called in just after 8 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 27 and Drew Street. While working that crash a vehicle pulling a trailer also crashed near that scene.
While they were working both crashes a third vehicle crossed into the median and hit all three. Icy road conditions were said to be the cause of the crashes.
The link to Hill’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Reyna’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Dawson’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
This story will be updated if additional pages are set up for the first responders.
