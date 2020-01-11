GoFundMe started for firefighter killed Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of David Eric Hill, the firefighter who was killed while responding to a series of crashes near New Deal Saturday morning.
A Lubbock police officer also died at that scene and a firefighter was critically injured. The GoFundMe has a goal of $10,000.
Hill was one of three first responders who were injured while working the Saturday morning crashes. Nicholas Reyna, 27, an officer with the Lubbock Police Department also died at the scene.
Hill, along with 30-year-old Matt Dawson, were taken to University Medical Center. It was there Hill was pronounced dead. Dawson remains in critical condition, at last check.
Police say first responders were called in just after 8 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 27 and Drew Street. While working that crash a vehicle pulling a trailer also crashed near that scene.
While they were working both crashes a third vehicle crossed into the median and hit all three.
The link to the GoFundMe page can be found here. This story will be updated if additional pages are set up for the first responders.
