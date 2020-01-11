Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 10

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Jan. 10 (Part 1)
By Pete Christy | January 10, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 11:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:

Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Jan. 10 (Part 2)

Girls

Plainview 54 Coronado 34

Whiteface 58 Morton 56

Levelland 52 Lamesa 16

Southcrest Christian 64 Plainview Christian 19

SpringLake-Earth 62 Whitharral 42

Amarillo 57 Lubbock High 25

Lubbock Cooper 52 Palo Duro 48 F/OT

Frenship 89 Odessa Permian 37

New Deal 53 Floydada 24

Abernathy 69 Roosevelt 17

Littlefield 51 Slaton 42

Monterey 64 Randall 52

Canyon 73 Estacado 19

Kingdom Prep 39 WF Christ 34

Sands 51 Klondike 18

Seagraves 47 Tahoka 18

Shallowater 52 Brownfield 40

New Home 63 Crosbyton 24

Sudan 75 Bovina 46

Ralls 70 Hale Center 63

Snyder 40 Big Spring 27

Lorenzo 71 Petersburg 27

Southland 54 Wilson 7

Vega 23 Sundown 19

Idalou 59 Denver City 29

Plains 59 Smyer 30

Sweetwater 35 Lake View 28

Bushland 74 Tulia 38

Borden County 52 Garden City 33

Seminole 76 Monahans 31

Hermleigh 62 Highland 26

Canadian 75 Dimmitt 25

Muleshoe 60 River Road 35

Silverton 25 Hart 24

Boys

Estacado 71 Floydada 48

Guthrie 62 Haskell JV 44

Farwell 60 Patton Springs 27

Southland 56 Sharp Academy 12

New Deal 59 Seagraves 45

Westbrook 62 O' Donnell 40

Jayton 43 Hawley 31

Whitharral 63 Dawson 23

Amarillo 64 Lubbock High 13

Hereford 50 Lubbock Titans 46

Valley 55 Munday 28

Amherst 66 Petersburg 50

River Road 60 Muleshoe 45

Seminole 74 Odessa 58

Bushland 49 Tulia 40

SouthCrest Christian 55 Plainview Christian 17

Littlefield 54 Slaton 35

Plainview 48 Coronado 40

Levelland 55 Snyder 35

Abernathy 70 Roosevelt 57

Monterey 65 Randall 64

Olton 59 Meadow 24

Silverton 44 Lazbuddie 32

Kingdom Prep 53 WF Christ 36

Palo Duro 63 Lubbock Cooper 51

Nazareth 56 Texline 44

Shallowater 81 Brownfield 42

Post 52 Tahoka 28

All Saints Ropes CANCELED

Nazareth 93 Texline 11

Idalou 61 Denver City 57 2OT

Borden County 63 Ira 53

Stamford 69 Hermleigh 34

Frenship 62 Abilene Wylie 41

Plains 61 Whiteface 30

Spur 58 Crosbyton 49

All Saints 50 New Home 43

Canadian 61 Dimmitt 46

Sudan 60 Wellman-Union 29

Lubbock Christian 60 Portales 55

