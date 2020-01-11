Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Jan. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:
Girls
Plainview 54 Coronado 34
Whiteface 58 Morton 56
Levelland 52 Lamesa 16
Southcrest Christian 64 Plainview Christian 19
SpringLake-Earth 62 Whitharral 42
Amarillo 57 Lubbock High 25
Lubbock Cooper 52 Palo Duro 48 F/OT
Frenship 89 Odessa Permian 37
New Deal 53 Floydada 24
Abernathy 69 Roosevelt 17
Littlefield 51 Slaton 42
Monterey 64 Randall 52
Canyon 73 Estacado 19
Kingdom Prep 39 WF Christ 34
Sands 51 Klondike 18
Seagraves 47 Tahoka 18
Shallowater 52 Brownfield 40
New Home 63 Crosbyton 24
Sudan 75 Bovina 46
Ralls 70 Hale Center 63
Snyder 40 Big Spring 27
Lorenzo 71 Petersburg 27
Southland 54 Wilson 7
Vega 23 Sundown 19
Idalou 59 Denver City 29
Plains 59 Smyer 30
Sweetwater 35 Lake View 28
Bushland 74 Tulia 38
Borden County 52 Garden City 33
Seminole 76 Monahans 31
Hermleigh 62 Highland 26
Canadian 75 Dimmitt 25
Muleshoe 60 River Road 35
Silverton 25 Hart 24
Boys
Estacado 71 Floydada 48
Guthrie 62 Haskell JV 44
Farwell 60 Patton Springs 27
Southland 56 Sharp Academy 12
New Deal 59 Seagraves 45
Westbrook 62 O' Donnell 40
Jayton 43 Hawley 31
Whitharral 63 Dawson 23
Amarillo 64 Lubbock High 13
Hereford 50 Lubbock Titans 46
Valley 55 Munday 28
Amherst 66 Petersburg 50
River Road 60 Muleshoe 45
Seminole 74 Odessa 58
Bushland 49 Tulia 40
SouthCrest Christian 55 Plainview Christian 17
Littlefield 54 Slaton 35
Plainview 48 Coronado 40
Levelland 55 Snyder 35
Abernathy 70 Roosevelt 57
Monterey 65 Randall 64
Olton 59 Meadow 24
Silverton 44 Lazbuddie 32
Kingdom Prep 53 WF Christ 36
Palo Duro 63 Lubbock Cooper 51
Nazareth 56 Texline 44
Shallowater 81 Brownfield 42
Post 52 Tahoka 28
All Saints Ropes CANCELED
Nazareth 93 Texline 11
Idalou 61 Denver City 57 2OT
Borden County 63 Ira 53
Stamford 69 Hermleigh 34
Frenship 62 Abilene Wylie 41
Plains 61 Whiteface 30
Spur 58 Crosbyton 49
All Saints 50 New Home 43
Canadian 61 Dimmitt 46
Sudan 60 Wellman-Union 29
Lubbock Christian 60 Portales 55
