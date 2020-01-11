Lady Raiders fall to Kansas State 76-72

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to the Kansas State. Wildcats 76-72 Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders came into the game with an overall record of (12-1) following a big win against TCU.
Kansas State came into the game with a record of (6-6).
The Lady Raiders are set to face off against the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.
Kansas State will go on to battle Oklahoma St. in Manhattan KS on Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m.
