Lady Raiders fall to Kansas State 76-72
The Lady Raiders battled Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy | January 11, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 5:32 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to the Kansas State. Wildcats 76-72 Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders came into the game with an overall record of (12-1) following a big win against TCU.

Kansas State came into the game with a record of (6-6).

The Lady Raiders are set to face off against the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.

Kansas State will go on to battle Oklahoma St. in Manhattan KS on Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

