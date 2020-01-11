Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON (AP) — Shriners Hospital for Children in the Texas Medical Center will close in 2021 to consolidate area care at its larger Galveston hospital. The Houston Chronicle reported the decision was not based on financial concern but rather driven by a desire to build one premier hospital. The closure will combine all four specialty care departments to be available to patients to receive it all in one place. The director of marketing at the Shriners national offices says it is still too early in the process to know what it will do with the existing building in the medical center after consolidation.