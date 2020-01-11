Lubbock Fire Department warns of icy road conditions overnight and morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department has issued a warning for icy road conditions as temperatures drop overnight.
The Lubbock Fire Department has issued this warning for residents, “As the moisture and temperatures continue to fall, roadways will begin to ice over leading to black ice conditions. Please avoid travel until mid-morning if possible and if not please exercise extreme caution.”
Drivers needing to travel overnight and early morning are urged to drive with extreme caution as water on the road ways will freeze when the temperatures drop.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.