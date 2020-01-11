NMSU looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Trevelin Queen, Johnny McCants, Ivan Aurrecoechea, Jabari Rice and C.J. Bobbitt have combined to account for 72 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 56 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Xavier Johnson has connected on 45.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last five games. He's also made 90.1 percent of his foul shots this season.