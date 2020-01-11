Precipitation ends, cool temperatures continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Many areas picked up snowfall overnight.
Most locations picked up an inch of snow or less, but there were a few locations that received up to 1-2” of snow in the Lubbock area early Saturday morning.
The rest of the weekend will be uneventful across the South Plains.
Clear skies and cold temperatures are expected tonight.
Low temperatures range from 25 to 30 degrees with colder temperatures possible across the Northwestern South Plains.
Sunshine and west winds will allow temperatures to climb into the lower 60’s Sunday afternoon. West winds average 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
Other than a few high clouds, Sunday night will be fair and cold.
Lows drop into the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
We will approach 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday under sunny skies.
Our next system is possible Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.