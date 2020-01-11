Renovations behind Brownfield house fire

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Fire Department and Brownfield Police Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of East Yucca Street.
No injuries were reported because of this fire, according to The Brownfield News. An initial investigation found the house was undergoing minor renovations, which sparked an electrical fire.
In a video posted by The Brownfield News, smoke can be seen coming from behind the house.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
