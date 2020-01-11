Renovations behind Brownfield house fire

Renovations behind Brownfield house fire
A house fire was reported Jan. 11 in the 700 block of Yucca Street in Brownfield. (Source: The Brownfield News)
By KCBD Staff | January 11, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 4:20 PM

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Fire Department and Brownfield Police Department responded to a house fire in the 700 block of East Yucca Street.

No injuries were reported because of this fire, according to The Brownfield News. An initial investigation found the house was undergoing minor renovations, which sparked an electrical fire.

Breaking: House Fire 700 Block E. Yucca Street, Brownfield TX. Firefighters and Law enforcement on scene.

Posted by Brownfield News on Saturday, January 11, 2020

In a video posted by The Brownfield News, smoke can be seen coming from behind the house.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.