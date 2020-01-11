Snow Expected To Melt This Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extreme caution should be observed for motorists that must be on roadways this morning. Freezing temperatures will continue to linger through morning and rebound into the upper 40's to low 50's under sunny sky this afternoon.
Wind direction becomes southwesterly by this evening which will keep temperatures from falling back into the 20′s by morning.
Tomorrow morning will still be cold enough in the low to mid 30′s to warrant jacket, but by afternoon breezy wind speeds sustained between 15-20mph will assist high temperatures with returning to the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
Monday and Tuesday afternoon will be much more fall like with temperatures near 70 degrees.
A cold front will arrive by Wednesday which will knock afternoon temperatures back into the 50′s. This morning data suggests that Thursday will be very cold with temperatures struggling to reach the 40′s and an increase in rain chance with the potential for wintry mix by Thursday night through Friday morning.
We will continue to monitor conditions as the week progresses and update the forecast with any changes.
