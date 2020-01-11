Wreck on I-27 access road from N Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have been on the scene of a ‘flipped car’ on the I-27 access road from N Loop 289.
Police say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a ‘flipped car’.
When the police arrived they found a pickup truck on the upright of the embankment.
Police say 1 person was transported to covenant with minor injuries.
Police have been on the scene of multiple wrecks overnight.
KCBD is still monitoring traffic and will report when updates come in.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.