Lubbock firefighter/paramedic Matt Dawson doing ‘better than expected’ after surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue posted an update about firefighter/paramedic Matt Dawson’s condition on Sunday. They say overall, Matt is doing “better than expected.”
Dawson was critically injured in a collision while he was working a wreck scene in icy conditions on Saturday morning. Another firefighter and a Lubbock police officer were killed.
They say doctors are reducing sedatives and Matt has been able to respond to his wife. Doctors will determine whether or not they will operate on his legs Monday based on his response to reduced sedation.
This has been a rest day for Matt, and his MRI results have been better than expected. He’s had a positive response to neurological checks and he’s been able to wiggle his fingers and toes.
Major bones in his face have been broken; they plan to operate on those at a later date.
LFR asks that you remember Matt’s family in your thoughts and prayers and they say they’ll continue to keep the public updated on his condition.
Area schools are asking students to wear red or blue on Monday to show their support.
Dawson’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
