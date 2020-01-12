Warmer and Dry Start To The Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another drastic shift in our temperatures today as west-southwesterly wind speeds become sustained between 15-20mph. Sunny sky and dry air bring temperatures back to the upper 50's to low 60's.
Tomorrow starts with cold temperatures in the low 30′s. Gusty westerly wind speeds sustained between 15-25mph and temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s by afternoon will increase grassland fire danger so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
Tuesday will be much like Monday with decreased wind speeds.
A cold front arrives on Wednesday, knocking temperatures back into the mid-60′s.
Increasing tropical moisture will interact with the front by Thursday bringing our next chance for rain. At this time data suggests that temperatures will favor liquid precipitation so roadways should be less hazardous, though drivers should always drive to weather conditions.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will be chilly and struggle to get out of the 40′s.
Temperatures rebound quickly by Friday afternoon with rain chances decreasing by Friday evening.
