WATCH LIVE: Procession for Lubbock first responders killed while working crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officer Reyna and Lieutenant Hill will be escorted to Fort Worth from the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office Sunday at 10 a.m.
Firefighter David Eric Hill, 39, and 27-year-old Police Officer Nicholas Reyna both died while responding to a crash Saturday morning. A third emergency responder, The icy roads were hazardous and the pubic was asked to avoid getting on the roadways until the ice and snow could melt.
Police say first responders were called in just after 8 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 27 and Drew Street in north Lubbock County. While working that crash a vehicle pulling a trailer also crashed near that scene. While they were working both crashes, a third vehicle crossed into the median and hit the three first responders.
Firefighter and Paramedic Matt Dawson, 30, is at University Medical Center in critical, but stable condition. He has been with the department for five years. Matt Dawson is stationed at Fire Station 2A.
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of all three first responders.
The amounts set up for the first responders have been exceeded for all three accounts, some of them have been more then doubled.
The link to Hill’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Reyna’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Dawson’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.