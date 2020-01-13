Area Teams in High School Basketball State Rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new State basketball rankings are out, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), and many area teams are ranked.
UIL
Girls
5A: Monterey #20
3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #4, Brownfield #15
2A: Farwell #20
1A: Nazareth #1, Ropes #5, Whiteface #7, Sands #8, New Home #9, Hermleigh #11, Lorenzo #22
TAPPS
4A: Lubbock Christian #3, Trinity Christian #9
2A: Southcrest Christian #2
1A: Kingdom Prep #2
UIL
Boys
4A: Seminole #8, Estacado #13
3A: Abernathy #11, Shallowater #12
2A: Floydada #10, Post #12
1A: Borden County #4, Padacah #5, Nazareth #7, Jayton #8, SpringLake-Earth #23
TAPPS
4A: Trinity Christian #6
2A: All Saints #10
1A: Kingdom Prep #1
