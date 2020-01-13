Area Teams in High School Basketball State Rankings

Area Teams in High School Basketball State Rankings
Area Teams in High School Basketball State Rankings (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | January 13, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 3:20 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new State basketball rankings are out, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), and many area teams are ranked.

Look for them on our Hoop Madness Coverage Tuesdays and Fridays.

UIL

Girls

5A: Monterey #20

3A: Shallowater #1, Idalou #4, Brownfield #15

2A: Farwell #20

1A: Nazareth #1, Ropes #5, Whiteface #7, Sands #8, New Home #9, Hermleigh #11, Lorenzo #22

TAPPS

4A: Lubbock Christian #3, Trinity Christian #9

2A: Southcrest Christian #2

1A: Kingdom Prep #2

UIL

Boys

4A: Seminole #8, Estacado #13

3A: Abernathy #11, Shallowater #12

2A: Floydada #10, Post #12

1A: Borden County #4, Padacah #5, Nazareth #7, Jayton #8, SpringLake-Earth #23

TAPPS

4A: Trinity Christian #6

2A: All Saints #10

1A: Kingdom Prep #1

