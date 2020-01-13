Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
A procession escorted the bodies of fallen Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill to Fort Worth.
- The died Saturday morning after being hit by vehicle while working a crash.
- Their bodies will return to Lubbock after undergoing autopsies.
- Read the latest here: Firefighter, police officer struck, killed while working wreck on I-27
A volcanic eruption in the Philippines is forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.
- Clouds of ash blanketed villages and forced the main airport in Manila to shut down. \
- There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the eruption.
- Read more here: Lava gushes from Philippine volcano as tens of thousands flee
At least five people are dead in Louisiana after tornadoes tore through parts of the state and in Alabama over the weekend.
- The same storm system caused major damage in parts of the Midwest and the Northeast.
- Nationally, 12 deaths have been reported from weekend storms.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Recovery begins after storms that kill 12 in Midwest, South
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to hurt any protesters in Tehran.
- Crowds gathered to protest Iran’s admitting it mistakenly downed a Ukrainian jet last week, killing all 176 on board.
- Video from the crowd shows security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas into the crowd.
- Read more here: US points to Iranian dissent in wake of deadly drone strike as police accused of shooting protesters
