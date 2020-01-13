Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Bodies of first responders undergo autopsy in Fort Worth, volcano erupts in Philippines, protesters fired on in Iran

By Michael Cantu | January 13, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 6:05 AM

A procession escorted the bodies of fallen Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill to Fort Worth.

A volcanic eruption in the Philippines is forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

At least five people are dead in Louisiana after tornadoes tore through parts of the state and in Alabama over the weekend.

President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to hurt any protesters in Tehran.

