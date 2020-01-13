KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sister

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sister, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sister is a 9-month-old pit mix.
She gets along well with others. She also comes with a voucher for spaying.
Sister’s adoption fees for Monday, Jan. 13, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rain
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.