2020 Lubbock Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Martin Luther King Commemorative Council of Lubbock and the community will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. starting on January 17-20, 2020
WHO: MLK Commemorative Council and Civic Leaders
WHAT: Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
WHEN: January 17 – 20, 2020
WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, Texas
Events:
Friday – January 17, 2020 – Individuals of Distinction Award Banquet– 6:30 P.M. – Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, $30.00 per person. (For more information, contact Yolanda Jeffery – (806) 773-1625)
Guest Speaker: Dr. Michael E. Scott of Abilene, Texas
Saturday – January 18, 2020 –– Youth Night—6:00 P.M. – – Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. (For more information, contact Tracey Snell-Jackson – (806) 777-6017)
Sunday – January 19, 2020 – Citywide Service – 5:00 P.M. – – Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. (For more information, contact L.V. Andrews— (806) 765-5001)
Guest Speaker: Pastor Fabian K. Jacko of the Greater Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church (Dallas)
Monday – January 20, 2020 – Gospel Night – 6:00 P.M. – Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. (For more information, contact Deborah Deary (806) 786-6317)
For additional information, please contact Karen Brown, Public Relations Chair (806) 239-6983 or Tracey Jackson, President – (806) 777-6017; email: mlkccol@gmail.com
