Lubbock National Bank to open a branch inside United Supermarkets on Parkway Drive

The press conference will detail the agreement as well as a renovation timeline, say representatives of the family-owned bank and the supermarket chain. “Lubbock National Bank is privileged to be able to serve the Parkway and surrounding neighborhoods,” says LNB market president Eddie Schulz. “We value the opportunity to help the people and businesses in the area succeed. Part of my career started in this neighborhood many years ago. The community was more than generous to me. It’s a privilege to be a part of bringing banking back to this part of our great city.”