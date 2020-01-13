Lubbock Professional Police Association has released official t-shirts for killed, injured first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Professional Police Association has released the official t-shirts for the killed and injured first responders.
Warnings have been released about shirts being made that do not benefit the families or departments of the fallen first responders.
This is the OFFICIAL APPROVED shirt from Lubbock Fire Rescue, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, and Lubbock Professional Police Association. The shirts will be $15 and 100% of ALL SALES will go towards the LT. Hill, FF. Dawson, and Officer Reyna families. We will offer all youth sizes and adult sizes small to 2XL. Details will follow on availability.
The Lubbock Professional Police Association released this post to Facebook:
