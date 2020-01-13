Lubbock Professional Police Association has released official t-shirts for killed, injured first responders

This is the OFFICIAL APPROVED shirt from Lubbock Fire Rescue, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, and Lubbock Professional Police Association. The shirts will be $15 and 100% of ALL SALES will go towards the LT. Hill, FF. Dawson, and Officer Reyna families. We will offer all youth sizes and adult sizes small to 2XL. Details will follow on availability.