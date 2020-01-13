Lubbock Tattoo expo takes place Jan. 31- Feb. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sixth annual Lubbock Tattoo Expo will take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Ln.
The expo is hosted by local tattoo artist Mike Diaz and Sunken City Ink to bring industry professionals and tattoo lovers together for a few days.
Attendees have the opportunity to get a tattoo from former “Ink Master” contestants Linzy Michelle, Don Hawkins, Nychelle Elise and Diaz.
Included in the expo are also tattoo competitions for people to show off new tattoos. There will also be arm wrestling competitions, a live DJ and hang-bar contests, among other things.
The expo is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $20 per day or $35 for a weekend pass. First responders, military personnel, teachers and college students will get $5 of admission.
More information on the expo can be found at LubbockTattooExpo.com.
