More springy than wintry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring-like weather conditions return today. There is, however, a chance of precipitation late this week. That chance is looking up. Today, however, begins dry and cold but becomes windy and warm.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, somewhat windy and seasonably very warm. Lubbock’s high will be near 70 degrees. For the date, the average high is 54 and the record high 79° (in 1957). On the other hand, the average low is 26 and the record low minus 16 (in 1963).
Our local grassland fire danger will be elevated, even critical at times in the western viewing area. As such, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. This afternoon the dry wind will become sustained between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts near 35 mph likely.
Tomorrow brings a few more clouds, a slightly warmer afternoon, but somewhat less wind. Highs will range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s. Afternoon winds will be sustained from about 10 to 20 mph.
Slightly cooler air will move in Wednesday, and cold air Thursday. Data this morning indicates much less cooling than it did the past several days. Moisture will increase, leading to a chance of rain showers Thursday and Friday. Based on this morning's data my forecast is for all-liquid precipitation.
This may not be the last word, so watch for updates. By Saturday morning temperatures are likely to fall to near or below freezing. Moisture that lingers on roadways may turn to ice, causing hazardous road conditions. Always drive to conditions.
I'll include the graphic outlooks for precipitation in the video all post here on our Weather Page later this morning. Typically, it shows up before 9 AM.
Follow the forecast online at kcbd.com/weather or with our KCBD weather app - available for free in your app/game store.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.