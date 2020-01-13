One man suffers first degree burns after overnight duplex fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a duplex early Monday morning that left one man with first degree burns and seven people displaced.
The Lubbock Fire Department posted to their Facebook Monday saying units responded to the structure in the 500 block of 42nd at 2:34 a.m.
According to LFR, the residents were awakened when they felt heat at the foot of the bed, and realized their mattress was on fire. The residents were living without electrical utilities and had several candles in the bedroom, a candle was knocked over onto the bed.
The post says the residents tried to put the fire out themselves but were unsuccessful. They left their side of the duplex and alerted their neighbors.
A male resident was transported to UMC for first degree burns to his hands and feet. About 40% of the structure was damaged and four adults and three juveniles were displaced from the two units.
