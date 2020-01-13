Patchy fog for some overnight, fire dangers Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies are in the forecast tonight.
Low temperatures will remain chilly with most areas falling into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s on the Caprock.
Middle to upper 30’s are more likely south and east of Lubbock.
Models are showing patchy fog development overnight towards Snyder, Gail and Post.
Patchy fog is possible again although many areas may have no problems at all.
Gusty winds and elevated fire dangers are in the forecast Monday.
The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and warmer temperatures will contribute to higher fire dangers during the afternoon hours.
Southwest winds may gust up to 30 to 40 mph for some areas Monday afternoon.
Highs top out in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
Mild temperatures return Tuesday with less wind.
Looking ahead, rain is in the forecast Thursday and early Friday.
Models are showing only rain at the moment, but we could see ice if colder temperatures occur.
More to come in future updates!
