Public invited to show support for fallen first responders as they come back from Tarrant Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A convoy left the Ft. Worth area around 1 p.m. to bring back the firefighter and police officer who were killed in a traffic crash on Saturday morning in north Lubbock County.
The convoy is expected to be in Sweetwater at 4 p.m. and will be stopping to refuel and rest before continuing on to Lubbock.
They will travel up Hwy. 84 and will then get onto Loop 289 and will exit at Quaker Ave. to get to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
There will be some road closures along the way.
If you’re wanting to show support and be along the route, make sure you’re in a safe spot.
The convoy is expected to be in Lubbock between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Firefighter David Eric Hill, 39, and 27-year-old Police Officer Nicholas Reyna both died while responding to a crash Saturday morning. Their bodies were taken to Tarrant County for autopsies.
A third responder, Firefighter and Paramedic Matt Dawson, 30, is at University Medical Center in critical, but stable condition. He has been with the department for five years. Matt Dawson is stationed at Fire Station 2A.
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of all three first responders.
The amounts set up for the first responders have been exceeded for all three accounts, some of them have been more then doubled.
The link to Hill’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Reyna’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Dawson’s GoFundMe page can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.