Shelia Patterson-Harris announcing re-election campaign for City Council District 2

In her announcement at the Roots Community Revitalization Center, located at 2301 Avenue A, Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m., Shelia Patterson-Harris will provide some brief information about herself and her decision to run again. Her vision is to work with other leaders, community members and agencies to continue bringing the city of Lubbock together so that the effects of the city are felt and visible throughout every corner and across every District. The hope is to continue to revitalize Lubbock and establish equitability throughout the city for all citizens.