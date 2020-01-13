Spring weather continues.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A nice way to start the week with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures that were about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. The second day of the week will also be another nice spring-like day as lows will begin around 30 degrees and climb to around 70 degrees in the afternoon.
However, one noticeable change for tomorrow will be much lower wind speeds. Overnight, wind speeds will dip to less than 10 mph and tomorrow the average speeds will stay in the 10-20 mph instead of gusts near 40 mph as they did on Monday.
Tuesday will also have elevated fire danger, although the lower wind speeds will help, and the continued dry conditions will be an issue. The daytime highs will stay in the 60s and low 70s over most of the South Plains.
Wednesday brings increasing clouds and slightly lower afternoon temperatures, but still in the 60s for most of the South Plains.
By Thursday, rain will begin to move into the area and the chances of rain increase Thursday night and continue into Friday. There could be a wintry mix of precipitation for some areas early Thursday and again Friday mornings.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.