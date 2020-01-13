TABC issues new 90-day suspension for Level Nightclub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An emergency 90-day suspension was issued to Level Nightclub at 1928 Buddy Holly Ave. by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
The order was served on Friday as a way to allow law enforcement and others to properly investigate two homicides.
An initial suspension order was put into place on Jan. 3 for seven days. Thursday would have been the last day of the initial seven-day suspension.
The suspensions were put in place after two people were murdered inside and outside the nightclub on New Year’s Day. Police have since said the shootings were two separate incidents and a suspect is still on the loose in one of the shootings.
