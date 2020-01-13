Tech drops to No. 23 in AP poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following two consecutive losses during Big 12 play, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team has dropped to No. 23 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.
Jumping up in the poll is Baylor, who went from No. 4 to the No. 2 spot as Kansas also dropped from No. 3 to No. 6. Gonzaga is still the No. 1 team listed.
West Virginia also jumped up in the poll, going from No. 17 to No. 12 this week. The No. 23 spot is a one slot drop for Tech after two consecutive weeks as No. 22.
The team lost both of its games this week. The first was against the now No. 2 Baylor Bears last Tuesday and the second against No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday.
Now the team goes on to play un-ranked Kansas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas. The second game this week will be at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the United Supermarkets Arena against Iowa State.
Get the full list from The AP here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.