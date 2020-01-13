Tucker Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for second time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball freshman Alexis Tucker has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week again, the conference announced Monday.
The award marks Tucker’s second conference award this season. It is also the fifth time this season a Lady Raider has earned a Big 12 weekly award.
Tucker averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds over two games last week. She was instrumental in the Lady Raiders earning their first win at TCU in seven seasons, scoring 12 points on 71.4 percent shooting (5-of-7) along with nine rebounds in 25 minutes. Against Kansas State, the Hawthorne, Calif., native scored 16 points on 60 percent shooting (6-of-10) along with four rebounds and two assists.
Tucker has had a stellar rookie season thus far. Averaging nearly 15 points per game, Tucker ranks second among freshmen in the conference, and she has turned in three games of 20 points or more. Her 8.1 rebounds per game also rank second among conference rookies. Tucker’s 61.1 percent mark on field goals this season also ranks 11th nationally and first in the Big 12.
Tucker and the Lady Raiders will return to action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they hit the road to face Texas.
