Consider This: Join Me In A Prayer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The tremendous display of honor for Lubbock’s fallen first responders has once again revealed the true spirit of compassion, respect, and empathy so unique to our community.
Our hearts break for the families of Lubbock police officer Nicholas Reyna and paramedic lieutenant Eric Hill. Both killed in a tragic car crash this past weekend. The crash has also left Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson seriously injured.
As our community comes together in mourning to honor these heroes, i am solemnly reminded of their daily commitment to put themselves in harms way. there truly is no such thing as a routine call. and every day they report for duty is a sacrifice in and of itself.
Consider This: Please join me in a prayer for peace and comfort for the families of the fallen, for Matt Dawson, his family and his recovery, and for and their brothers and sisters at the Lubbock police and fire departments.
Also, a reminder that you are invited to the public candlelight memorial Wednesday evening to honor their legacy. details are available here.
Our community will heal in time, but we will certainly never forget.
