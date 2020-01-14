Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Funeral set up for firefighter killed Saturday, Iran makes arrest in Ukrainian plane case, candidates gear up for Democratic debate

By Michael Cantu | January 14, 2020 at 6:10 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 6:10 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the bodies of fallen Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Firefighter Lt. Eric Hill are back in Lubbock after undergoing autopsies in Fort Worth.

And, funeral services for Hill have been set for 9 a.m. Friday inside the Rip Griffin Center on the Lubbock Christian University campus.

Iran says arrests have been made related to a Ukrainian passenger jet that was shot down earlier this month.

Six candidates are gearing up for the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses.

  • Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders will be on stage at 9 p.m., broadcast on CNN.
  • In major national polls Sanders leads the rest, but not by much. This also comes a day after candidate Cory Booker suspended his campaign.

