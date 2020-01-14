Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the bodies of fallen Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Firefighter Lt. Eric Hill are back in Lubbock after undergoing autopsies in Fort Worth.
- They died Saturday after being hit by a pickup truck while working another accident.
And, funeral services for Hill have been set for 9 a.m. Friday inside the Rip Griffin Center on the Lubbock Christian University campus.
- A burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
- Funeral services for Reyna have not been announced.
Iran says arrests have been made related to a Ukrainian passenger jet that was shot down earlier this month.
- On board were 176 people when an anti-aircraft missile shot down the plane.
- Iran’s president says a special court will try those who are responsible.
Six candidates are gearing up for the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses.
- Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders will be on stage at 9 p.m., broadcast on CNN.
- In major national polls Sanders leads the rest, but not by much. This also comes a day after candidate Cory Booker suspended his campaign.
