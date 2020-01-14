Fiber optic cable cut in south Lubbock, around 1,000 customers without service

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fiber optic cable for South Plains Telephone Cooperative was cut in south Lubbock and about 1,000 customers are now without service.
An email from the SPTC General Manager says a third party cut the cable near the intersection of 170th and Slide Road.
Neighborhoods affected by this outage include: Slide Park, South Fork Estates, Indiana South, Kemper Estates, Timber Ridge, Country Estates, as well as many residences and businesses North and South of the intersection of Woodrow Road and Slide Road, and East from the intersection to Flint Avenue.
According to the release, crews are on scene and repairs are underway.
Some customer’s services will be restored before others as the day and evening progress. The email states the fiber optic cable is large, and will take well into the night, and possibly early morning hours, to complete all the repairs.
South Plains Telephone Cooperative crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete.
