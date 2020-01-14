Gov. Greg Abbott, a Catholic, draws criticism over new refugee ban from Texas’ Catholic bishops

"Having just celebrated Christmas, we are mindful that the Holy Family were refugees. As Christians, a cornerstone of our faith is to welcome and care for the stranger, which has made our country great," said Rev. Joe S. Vásquez, bishop of the Diocese of Austin in a statement. "I ask that we all commit ourselves even more ardently to work with people of good will, including our federal, state and local governments, in helping refugees integrate into our communities. I offer my prayers for refugees who will suffer from this decision.”